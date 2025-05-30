Love, Chuck Live!: Juan Karlos delivers infectious ‘Time Machine’ performance

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Juan Karlos premiered the music video for his single “Time Machine” at an intimate event hosted by a sneaker brand in Nokal Manila, Makati City, on Wednesday, May 28.

Juan Karlos, brand ambassador of Converse, also treated attendees of the “Love, Chuck Live!” event to a live performance of “Time Machine.”

ICYMI: Juan Karlos premiered the music video for “Time Machine” at the Love, Chuck Live! event in Makati City on Wednesday, May 28. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/wuNq2hlRux — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 29, 2025

The acclaimed singer-songwriter also performed “Time Machine,” along with other fan-favorite hits such as “Demonyo,” “Kunwari,” “Buwan” and “Ere.” | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/4wzhRki6hS — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 29, 2025



He also performed his fan-favorite hits such as “Demonyo,” “Kunwari,” “Buwan” and “Ere.”

Juan Karlos was named brand ambassador for his fearless voice and authenticity as he embodies the spirit of a new generation.

“His raw energy and unique perspective made him the perfect figure to champion a message of self-expression and individuality,” the brand said.

Aside from Juan Karlos, the event, presented by Converse Philippines, also featured performances by celebrated indie musicians, including Kreme Soda and Allen & Elle.

Sunkissed Lola also joined the dynamic lineup, wowing the crowd with their performance of “Pasilyo,” among other hits.

The artists brought their own flair, perfectly matching the brand’s global campaign, “Love, Chuck,” a nod to self-expression.

The global campaign extends its reach in the Philippines. The campaign’s message encourages creators and visionaries to fear less and follow their passions with authenticity and confidence, values, embraced by the legacy shoe brand for over 100 years.

“When someone laces up a pair of Chuck Taylors, they’re not just putting on a shoe—they’re tapping into a collective memory, a reservoir of emotions, and a sense of belonging that transcends borders, genres, and generations,” the global messaging of the campaign read.

For the campaign launch in the country, the local rollout would feature digital initiatives, outdoor activations, creative collaborations and

partnerships.

— Rosette Adel