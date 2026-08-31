Matet de Leon calls out bus driver after sideswiping their car

Actress Matet de Leon called out a bus driver after the vehicle sideswiped their car while it was stopped along EDSA.

The showbiz personality on Thursday, August 27, took to Facebook to call out the bus driver who struck their vehicle while it was stationary at a corner, behind a jeepney.

“Nakakapikon. Pero para maiwasan ang abala sa mga taong pagod na at pauwi na galing trabaho, pinalipas na namin ito,” the actress wrote in a Facebook post.

“Sa’yo naman, kuya driver, kung nababasa mo ‘to, ingat na lang sa susunod. Baka next time, maka-disgrasya ka na talaga,” Matet said.

In the comments section, the actress added that she was “not kind” to the bus driver who struck their vehicle.

“Pero ang importante, ‘yung mga taong sakay niya at mga ma-ta-traffic sa likod eh, makauwi na agad. Nagalit ako, kuya, [nang] malala. Pero normal lang naman sigurong reaksyon ‘yun, lalo na’t kasama namin sa sasakyan ang anak ko. Salamat po,” she said.

The actress’ post has garnered 2,400 reactions and over 130 comments on Facebooj.

“Kaya nga e, tayo, nag-ingat, kaso ‘yung ibang driver, sige lang nang sige, just saying lang po,” a Facebook user commented. It was “liked” by Matet.

“Ang bait niyo, Matet. Sana mas marami ang piliin ang peace sa daan (at peace of mind rin) tulad mo,” another wrote.

“Tama ‘yan kasi dadakdakan talaga natin ang driver, kaya lang, sa daming maabala, pasensiya na lang,” a different Pinoy commented.

“So nice and kind of you to consider the passengers’ safety. You’re amazing!” another wrote.

Drivers of public utility vehicles are professional driver’s license holders who are expected to follow road rules and regulations.

The examinations for aspiring professional driver’s license holders are stricter because commercial drivers carry greater responsibility for public safety on the road.