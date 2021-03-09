Popular mall’s bicycle-friendly dining concept earns approval from food lovers, cyclists

An upscale mall in Manila has opened a cycle-friendly dining area last week, a unique dining concept that got bikers and food lovers excited.

The Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila announced last March 4 that its outdoor food hall called “Bike and Bite” has modified dining tables where cyclists can “park” their bicycles and dine at the same time.

“#NowIsAGoodTime to pedal your way to #LuckyChinatown. With Bike and Bite, you can now conveniently park your bike as you savor the best of Asian cuisine (bicycle emoji),” the post read.

The mall management also reminded customers to observe mandated minimum health protocols against the virus which causes COVID-19.

“SAFETY REMINDER: Supervised minors, seniors, and pets are welcome to stroll at the Chinatown Walk. Just make sure to follow safety protocols for a #SaferAndHappier experience,” it said.

Based on the photos, cyclists can make a stopover and park behind small tables that also serve as bike racks in the middle of an alfresco area.

Under the comments section, some cyclists shared photos on how much they enjoyed the venue.

Some users who have already visited the place told others that there are only three tables for bikes.

More Filipinos resorted to use bicycles as their mode of transportation because of the suspension of mass transport during the stringent lockdowns last year.

They continued to bike through major thoroughfares in Metro Manila even with the partial resumption of some public transport vehicles.

Many roads and establishments in the region, however, are not bicycle-friendly.

In October 2020, Mobility Awards Philippines recognized the cities of Pasig, Marikina and San Juan, as well as shopping centers in Pasay, Marikina and Taguig were hailed as the most bike-friendly places.

The rest of Manila and surrounding provinces are among the few places still placed under general community quarantine wherein many businesses were allowed to operate at limited capacity.