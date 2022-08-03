Explore Intramuros, Binondo with a bike tour this August

In celebration of History Month, Chinatown Museum and Bambike Ecotours offer a bike tour in Intramuros and Binondo, Manila.

Part of the 8.5-kilometer bike tour are the Puerta del Parian, Binondo-Intramuros Bridge, Plaza Cervantes, Jones Bridge/Plaza Moraga, Escolta/Burke Street, and Binondo Church and Plaza.

Participants also have the opportunity to explore the Chinatown Museum.

The tour costs P1,799 per person. Tourists also have an option to book a private tour by paying an additional P3000.

The tour includes entrance fees, local ice cream, and cold towels at the end of the tour.

Participants are advised to bring their reusable plastic containers to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

For those who are interested, you can visit Bambike’s website.