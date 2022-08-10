Explore parks in Manila, cultural and historical sites in Makati with free walking tours

In celebration of History Month, two government offices are offering free tours to explore Makati City and parks in the city of Manila.

The National Parks Development Committee on August 9 invited the public for a guided tour around two popular parks in Manila—the Rizal Park or Luneta and the Paco Park.

“Tara at samahan kami ngayong Buwan ng Kasaysayan! Alamin ang mahahalagang kuwento at kasaysayan tungkol sa ating bansa at sa ating pambansang bayani na si Gat Jose Rizal,” the NPDC said.

“Magregister na sa aming free guided tour ng Rizal Park Luneta at Paco Park na gaganapin sa ika-13 ng Agosto 2022. Ang tour ay pangungunahan ni Ginoong Paul John Hernandez, isang guro ng Araling Panlipunan,” it added.

To join the tour, participants must register via the link attached to the post.

As of writing, the form is no longer accepting any new participants.

The tour led by Araling Panlipunan teacher Paul John Hernandez will be held on Aug. 13, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Makati City is also offering free walking tours this month.

Makati Kultura, a page that promotes the city’s culture and development, posted the schedule for this initiative on August 4.

The walking tours are provided by the city’s International Relations Department for residents and guests.

“Kilalanin ang iba’t-ibang lugar na nagbibigay ng natatanging karkter sa Lungsod ng Makati!” the post reads.

“Sumali sa mga libreng walking tours na handog ng International Relations Department para sa mga Makatizens at mga panauhin natin dito,” it added.

To register, participants are invited to scan the QR code provided on the graphic on the post.

Here are the historical, cultural and religious sites in Makati City to be visited in the free trips.

Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Church-Garden Way of the Cross Makati City’s Central Business District Poblacion Heritage Sites Salcedo Community Market Legazpi Sunday Market

Chinatown Museum and Bambike Ecotours also offered an 8.5-kilometer bike tour around Intramuros and Binondo, Manila.

The tour costs P1,799 per person. There’s also an option to book a private tour for an additional P3,000.

