Rundown: Cast to look forward to in ‘Girl From Nowhere’ Season 2 debuting May

The anticipated Thai mystery anthology “Girl From Nowhere” is set to premiere globally next month.

Streaming giant Netflix and GMM Studios International said the hit series will debut on May 7 exclusively on the streaming platform. It contains eight 45-minute episodes.

In its announcement, the streaming entertainment service said Kitty Chicha Amatayakul reprises her role as vigilante Nanno, this time with a star-studded cast.

It also released an official trailer and the names of the special guests who will appear in the new season.

The popular series which enjoyed success in Thailand and Southeast Asia, is a fantasy thriller centered around Nanno, an unconventional teenager, played by Amatayakul, who moves to different schools to serve her own brand of vigilante justice.

In Season 2, Nanno tackles even bigger social injustices that take her beyond school grounds. But, this time, she is no longer the only vigilante around as another enigmatic girl follows in her shadow, forcing her to face her greatest challenge yet.

Here’s a list of the stellar lineup of special guests in each episode:

Teeradon Supapunpinyo (Nanai) plays a popular and handsome student who is also a notorious philanderer preying on beautiful girls.

Penpak Sirikul (Ms. Naruemon) plays a strict superintendent at an all-girls school who disapproves of its impending merger with an all-boys school.

Patricia Good (Minnie) plays a self-absorbed, spoiled student from a wealthy family whose father always sorts out her problems with money and influence.

Chanya McClory (Yuri) plays a school girl from a humble family who manages to become part of a group of rich and popular classmates. Her life changes forever when she befriends Nanno.

Bhumibhat Thavornsiri (K) plays a college senior who, after being subjected to a painful hazing ritual as a freshman, wants to perpetuate the cruel tradition.

Pataravarin Timkul (Ms. A) plays a stern teacher who harbors a dark secret and disciplines students harshly by locking them up for days.

Chutima Teepanart (Ms. B) plays a teacher who also punishes students with the same cruelty as Ms A.

Phantira Pipityakorn (Jen) plays a teenage internet idol who presents herself on social media as kind-hearted and innocent, even though the reality is completely different.

Ploy Sornarin (Junko) plays a frail girl in a wheelchair who finds herself the victim of constant bullying.

(Junko) plays a frail girl in a wheelchair who finds herself the victim of constant bullying. Yarinda Bunnag (Ms. Wan) plays a school teacher whose devotion to her daughter masks something sinister.

The new season of “Girl From Nowhere” was produced by Ekachai Uekrongtham and written by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

The episodes were directed by the following:

Pairach Khumwan (Girl From Nowhere, Siam Square),

Khomkrit Treewimol (Girl From Nowhere, Dear Dakanda, The Bedside Detective)

Sittisiri Mongkolsiri (Girl From Nowhere, Inhuman Kiss),

Paween Purijitpanya (4Bia, Body),

Surawut Tungkarak, Jatuphong Rungrueangdechaphat (Girl From Nowhere, Quarantine Stories)

Meanwhile, here’s the first look at the upcoming season:

The first season of the Thai mystery anthology was released in 2018. —Rosette Adel

