‘Trese’ co-creator teases fans with snippet of racing scene from Netflix adaptation with these words

Warning: Article contains spoilers.

Is it a race?

In a tweet, “Trese” co-creator Budjette Tan shared a scene from the series’ Netflix adaptation where its titular character can be seen racing with a character.

He then tagged the key people behind the adaptation and wrote the caption: “Ready… get set …”

Tan tagged director Jay Oliva, producer Tanya Yuson and writers Mikh Vergara and Zig Marasigan.

In his post, the character of Alexandra Trese appeared to represent the release of the latest comic while the character of Maliksi appeared to represent another season of the adaptation from Netflix.

Volume 8 of the “Trese” comic book series is set to be released this year.

Meanwhile, the first season of its animated adaptation premiered on Netflix Philippines last week.

In the scene shared by Tan, Trese challenges the “Prince of Tikbalang” to a drag race to save the girlfriend of the human rival he defeated in a previous challenge. She was taken by Maliksi as a prize.

Some fans interpreted the co-creator’s post as a challenge to “Trese’s” Netflix team.

“Paunahan na ‘yan #Trese,” a Filipino responded to Tan’s tweet.

Others asked if this was Tan’s “confirmation” that the animated series will be having a second season.

sir budjette! can we take this as confirmation of s2? 😱 https://t.co/sBF0d0io0O — kat (@awesome_kat) June 14, 2021

Hints

“Trese’s” animated adaptation has scenes post-credits, hinting at a possible established continuation of the show.

It also featured another creature, a jiangshi, terrorizing some late-night workers in Manila. It is known as a hopping vampire or hopping zombie in Chinese folklore.

The Twitter account of Netflix South Africa also referred to the show as “Trese S1” on its June 11 announcement instead of “Trese.”

#NowStreaming

Lupin Pt 2 🔎

Fresh, Fried & Crispy S1 🍗

Awake 🪖

Trese S1 ⚡

Skater Girl 🛹

Wish Dragon 🐲

Our Ladies 🎶

Confusion Na Wa 📱 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 11, 2021

“Trese” premiered on Netflix Philippines last June 11.

The series was based on the award-winning comic book series by Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Trese is voiced by actress Liza Soberano for its Filipino dub while Filipina-Canadian Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.