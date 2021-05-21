‘All-star voice cast!’: English version of ‘Trese’ anime series features Hollywood actors with Pinoy blood

The voice cast of the English version of Netflix‘s animated adaptation of Filipino graphic novel “Trese” is comprised of Hollywood celebrities with Pinoy blood.

The streaming giant on Friday dropped the official trailer of the highly-anticipated animation series set to debut on June 11.

Netflix released three trailers in English, Filipino and Japanese language, respectively.

It is based on the graphic novel series of Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of supernatural detective Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

RELATED: Netflix drops action-packed ‘Trese’ trailer featuring Liza Soberano’s voice

The animated series is helmed by Filipino director and showrunner Jay Oliva (“Justice League Dark,” “The Legend of Korra”).

For the English version of “Trese,” Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell voices the titular character, Alexandra. She has previously appeared in the series “Pretty Little Liars” and “You.”

Filipino-American actor Darren Criss, on the other hand, lends his voice to the character of Marco. He has appeared in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones of “Ratched” voices the characters of Hank and Xa-Mul.

Nicole Scherzinger, the Filipino-American singer from Pussycat Dolls, lends her voice to the character of Miranda Trese, the mother of Alexandra.

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto of “The Good Place” is also giving life to the character of Maliksi.

In addition, Philippine-born American actor Lou Diamond Phillips will voice the character of Mayor Sancho Santamaria. He has appeared in “La Bamba.”

The character of Bagyon Kulimlim will feature the voice of Filipino-American actor Dante Basco who has appeared in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “American Dragon: Jake Long.”

Other voice talents with Pinoy ancestry in the cast include actor Griffin Puatu who will give life to the characters of “Kambal” and Bantay and Eric Bauza who will voice Nuno the Snitch and Bagyon Lektro.

A Facebook page dedicated to pop culture also juxtaposed the photos of some of the featured talents with their assigned characters.

Wes Gleason was in charge of the English language casting and voice direction.

The star-studded cast of “Trese’s” voice actors has prompted some Pinoys to anticipate watching the English dub of the series in addition to its Filipino language version.

“GRABE ‘YUNG MAY PA NICOLE SCHERZINGER AT MANNY JACINTO??? JON JON BRIONES AND LOU DIAMOND PHILLIPS?DANTE BASCO AS IN ZUKO HIMSELF? LOVE IT!!! #TreseNetflix,” a creative director wrote in response to the casting list.

“I will watch both English and Filipino. Can’t miss these amazing voice actors. Nakakakilig,” another online user commented.

“All-star cast ang English cast ah! Amazed!” blogger Kristoffer Pasion exclaimed.

For the Filipino version of “Trese,” Alexandra is voiced by actress Liza Soberano while local professional voice talents give life to other characters.

These are Simon dela Cruz as Crispin and Basilio, Apollo Abraham as Captain Guerrero, Christopher Carlo Caling as Hank, Christian Velarde as Nuno, and Eugene Adalia as Anton Trese.

Meanwhile, well-respected Filipino language voice artist director Rudolf Baldonado directs the local voice talents in the series.