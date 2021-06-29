How cake ‘pasabuy’ opens job opportunities for Filipinos

“Pasabuy,” a play on the Filipino word “pasabay” is used to describe the idea of buying for another person.

It was prompted by the lockdowns in place and movement being restricted. For some, it is a perfect business if you have a vehicle, and your work requires you to go out every day.

Conti’s, a company known for cakes and pastries, launched their “Delight Shoppers Program” that will help “pasabuyers” in the proper handling and proper delivery of their cake products.

“This is a program we are truly proud of. It is a testament to Conti’s commitment to helping the community. We are here really to delight customers, and be able to share those memorable experiences with everyone,” said Joey Reyes, President and CEO of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant.

The bakeshop and restaurant also said it seeks to reach more far-flung areas that they weren’t able to reach by other delivery services before, having “Delight Shoppers” from Tacloban, La Union, and Quezon.

Last year, it also partnered with “Pasabuy” services through their project Conti’s Neighborhood Shopper.

The said program builds on the capacity of these neighborhood shoppers by providing them the opportunity to work, earn and change their situation for the better.

Some communities also initiated their own “pasabuy” efforts through various Facebook groups where riders take orders within their respective areas.

Among these are the following groups:

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommendation to extend the general community quarantine in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal. Under this quarantine phase, restaurants are allowed to operate at a limited capacity. —Raheema Velasco

RELATED: Philippines extends coronavirus curbs until mid-July