‘Puddy Rock’: Inclusive, diverse local music channel for kids

Out of “made-up silly songs,” local musicians Saab and Jim Bacarro created Puddy Rock, an inclusive and diverse music channel for kids.

“As parents to a child with special needs, our primary goal in creating this world (Puddy Rock) is to promote and normalize inclusivity,” the couple wrote on Facebook.

Puddy Rock is made up of silly songs from classic nursery rhymes that they exclusively sing just for their kids Pancho and Vito, who they encourage to listen to music and play instruments.

“As musicians, we know the value of music and how it’s influenced our personal growth. Now that we’re parents of two rockin’ boys, we can attest to the fact that it’s the best educational tool for our kids!” they wrote.

The original songs made by the couple are composed of different genres in Tagalog, English, and Bisaya that will allow kids to “broaden their horizons and explore the world further with their imaginations.”

They are also releasing Filipino Sign Language versions of the animated videos.

“As a speech therapist who is also currently learning FSL (Filipino Sign Language), GRABE KILIG KO DITOOOOO <3” an online user wrote.

“As a sped (special education) teacher watching these videos, I am in tears, Bacarro Fam! Thank you for putting diversity of students/children in your songs, this will surely help our younger generation understand inclusive education at a very young age!” A Facebook user wrote.

“Watching this with my 4 year-old niece. She loves it, smiling the whole time and saying ‘na-cute’ (her own way of saying cute). Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” an online user tweeted.

The project was in collaboration with the couple’s friends on Linya-Linya, a retail company of puns and illustrations that reflect the feelings of Filipinos.