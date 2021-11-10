Popular childhood snacks TofiLuk, Safari make sweet return to Philippine stores

A food manufacturer announced on Monday the surprise comeback of two of its well-loved chocolate snacks in the country.

Gandour Philippines revealed in two separate posts on November 8 that its TofiLuk and Safari products will return to the shelves of selected stores.

“Sweet, sulit, at swak sa bulsa? Try Tofiluk! (chocolate bar emoji) Enjoy this irresistible two-stick biscuit coated with caramel goodness today. Get yours in selected SM Hypermarket & Savemore branches today!” it said.

In the other post, it wrote: “Make your merienda time more epic with Safari chocolate bar! (chocolate emoji) Experience the crispy goodness of cereal and wafer layered with caramel and milk chocolate. Get yours in select SM Hypermarket & Savemore branches today!”

The two are among the brand favorites of a generation of Filipino children years ago.

Prior to these advisories, these chocolate brands, also popular in Malaysia, were being sold by distributors and resellers on e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

The comment sections of both posts from Gandour Philippines were immediately filled with excitement from Filipinos who once munched on these snacks during childhood.

“Yes, one of my favorite snacks as a childhood!” one Facebook user said.

“Childhood taste buds be like… (shocked emojis)(face savoring food emojis) Sana meron din po sa other leading supermarket,” another online user wrote.

A Facebook page called Ala Eh Lipa also shared Gandour’s announcements on its page.

The post garnered 11,000 reactions; 21,000 shares and 4,300 comments, as of writing.

“NAGBALIK NA!!! Experience the crispy goodness of cereal and wafer layered with caramel and milk chocolate of Safari. And the sweet, irresistible two-stick biscuit coated with caramel goodness of Tofiluk!” read the caption.