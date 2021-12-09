How to vote for Miss Universe 2021 bets and meet finalists through e-commerce app

It’s that time of the year again.

Pageant fans have the chance to vote for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez after an e-commerce firm announced that it is returning as the country’s official voting platform.

Filipinos can support Gomez from December 1 to 13 and get the chance to virtually meet the top 3 finalists of the competition by voting on the Lazada app.

Fans can enter up to five votes daily and vote for their favorite finalist/s multiple times a day by following these steps:

Select ‘Feed’ in the Lazada app homepage

Click the ‘Miss Universe’ tab on the top bar

They can enter up to five votes per day that can be used for more than one candidate

Click the ‘vote’ option below the candidate’s name and photo and wait for a voting confirmation pop-up

Ten Filipinos are also given the opportunity to participate in an exclusive virtual fan meeting with the top three Miss Universe 2021 candidates.

They need to go to Lazada’s social media accounts to enter the raffle giveaway to have a chance to win.

They can also follow the e-commerce firm on Twitter and Instagram.

“Filipinos’ share a strong passion for beauty pageants and celebrating the voices of women, and we are glad to be able to deliver rich Shoppertainment experiences and connect millions of our consumers at home to international events through Lazada’s technology—especially in a time where many of us are still unable to attend physical events,” Neil Trinidad, chief marketing officer of Lazada Philippines, said.

“In continuing our strong partnership with the Miss Universe Organization as the official voting platform for Miss Universe 2021, we look forward to bringing more excitement and joy to our community this year end,” he added.

Replays of the competition can be watched through the e-commerce’s Facebook and Twitter pages on December 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is also available on LazLive, a live streaming feature within the app.

The coronation of the 70th Miss Universe will take place on Eilat, Israel on December 12 (December 13, Philippine time).