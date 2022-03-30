‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ trends on Twitter after Robredo bashing

A Pulitzer Prize-winning novel emerged on local Twitter’s top trending list on Wednesday after it caused online buzz among critics and supporters of a presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” was talked about on social media after some of Vice President Leni Robredo‘s detractors posted comments about her interview with news outlet Rappler.

She was also given a chance to answer 10 quick questions which were more casual in nature. One of the questions was, “What is your favorite/s book of all time?”

“Ang dami kasi pero siguro ‘yung book na naka-intensify ng aking desire to become a public service lawyer, ‘yung book na nabasa ko, parang first year high school, ‘yung To Kill a Mockingbird,” Robredo answered.

“Parang after ko ‘yung nabasa, klaro sa’kin na ‘pag nagabugado ako, magiging public service lawyer ako. Parang siya ‘yung libro na nabasa ko na dozens of times,” she added.

“Tapos everytime na nababasa ko siya, nasa ibang stage na’ko ng buhay ko, iba ‘yung appreciation ko. Pero naalala ko na sobrang ‘yun ‘yung parang na-romanticize na sa’kin ‘yung pagiging public service lawyer,” Robredo further said.

The clip was reposted by some of her critics who claimed that she did not answer directly. Others claimed she wasn’t speaking clearly.

“‘Di naman nag-ask ang interviewer to describe,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Maygad hindi ko kinaya k**angahan ng pagsagot niya,” a Twitter user said, adding that Robredo was “eating her words” in the clip.

“Sa dami ng pasikot sikot sa tanong na ‘What is your favorite book of all time?’ Ang ginawa niya, describe the book. Pakisabi linawin mabuti sagot niya, hindi ‘yung kinakain niya ‘pag magsalita siya,” she added.

Some Filipinos pointed out they “missed hearing” her answer in the video.

“VP Leni is being criticized for allegedly not having answered a question about her favorite book. They thought she just described the book. They missed her saying ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,'” a Twitter user said.

The reporter who interviewed her also confirmed that Robredo answered her question and that it was mentioned at the 4:23 mark of the video.

“Contrary to what’s being spread, she ANSWERED my Q (question). She said it’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ by Harper Lee,” Mara Cepeda tweeted.

The discussions made “To Kill a Mockingbird” land on local Twitter’s trending list.

An entertainment page also shared a scene from the coming-of-age movie “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” where the teacher told the class that they will be studying the literary classic.

The post was uploaded on the day the book earned buzz among Filipinos.

“My last class of the day is Advanced English, and I’m really excited to finally learn with the smartest kids in the school.” “This semester we’re gonna learn about Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Genius book.”⁰

🎬The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The book

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is a novel by Harper Lee that was published in 1960.

It centers on the story of lawyer Atticus Finch’s attempts to prove the innocence of a black man named Tom Robinson, who was wrongly accused of raping a white woman in 1930s Alabama.

The book was published during the civil rights movement in the United States when there were calls to abolish racial segregation and discrimination in the country.

It was also “hailed as an exposé of Southern racist society,” according to a scholarly resource site.

“The heroic character of Atticus Finch has been held up as a role model of moral virtue and impeccable character for lawyers to emulate,” it added.

The book won a Pulitzer Prize in 1961 and eventually became a classic of American modern literature.

It has a film adaptation released in 1962 which stars Gregory Peck and Mary Badham. The movie received three Academy Awards.