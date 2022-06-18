‘Gin Bar Crawl’ challenge headlines World Gin Day celebration in Philippines

A liquor brand has recently brought back the celebration of World Gin Day in the country after more than two years of pandemic disruptions.

Last June 10, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. kicked off the nationwide Gin Bar Crawl challenge that headlines the celebration in the country. This started last June 11.

World Gin Day is held every second Sunday of June. It was first celebrated on June 13, 2009, in Birmingham, England.

GSMI, the maker of one of the world’s best-selling gins, led the first WGD celebration in the Asia Pacific region in 2014. It then coincided with the 180th anniversary of its flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel.

Since then, the celebration in the Philippines has become an anticipated month-long event for gin lovers.

During the launch last week, four of the country’s top professional mixologists took the center stage to craft one-of-a-kind cocktails based on the liquor brand’s gin products.

Gin Bar Crawl challenge

Meanwhile, with the bar crawl challenge as one of the highlights of this year’s WGD, gin enthusiasts are invited to try five specially-concocted signature drinks made with GSMI gin products namely Ginebra San Miguel, GSM Blue, GSM Premium Gin, and 1834 Premium Distilled Gin. They are also encouraged to buy a featured product at any of the 30 partner establishments nationwide on June 18, 24, and 25 from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Those who wish to participate in the bar challenge will be provided a Gin passport with five sticker slots. They just have to purchase the five different signature WGD cocktails from the partner bars and have their Gin Passports stamped with five corresponding stickers. One drink is equivalent to one sticker.

The brand said that those who will successfully complete five stickers will receive a WGD Finisher Pack, consisting of three GSMI products, and a finisher T-shirt.

Aside from the bar crawl challenge, the liquor brand also has other WGD activities including online videos on the gin attributes and gin-drinking experience as well as pocket events held on June 11 in Baguio, Naga, Cebu, and Davao to drum up the celebration.

Gin enthusiasts can likewise expect new products from the liquor brand as they continue to innovate and cater to the varied tastes of its different markets.

Among its latest creations is the 1834 Premium Distilled Gin. Infused with classic juniper berries, and unique Philippine botanicals such as Sampaguita and Calamansi, 1834 appeal to sophisticated tastes.

It also offers a new product from the GSM Blue Flavors which is the GSM Blue Cosmopolitan. This new flavor is a mix of sweet and tangy notes from Cranberries and Lime.

Patrons can enjoy its new look and enhanced flavor of natural ingredients such as juniper berries, botanical essences and citrus flavor

The liquor brand previously released the Ginebra San Miguel Hari, a 1-liter version of the flagship brand, Ginebra San Miguel that is designed for group drinking. It is packaged in a bigger Frasco or Kwatro Kantos, the Hari is the perfect size for a barkada or family of four to five. It also bears the Ginebra San Miguel label with the iconic St. Michael logo made by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo.

GSMI Manager Ron Molina is hopeful that the WGD events will keep the gin-drinking culture in the country alive.

“Through our World Gin Day activities, we hope that more Filipinos will gain a deeper appreciation of gin and enjoy a unique gin-drinking experience made more special by GSMI’s world-class products,” Molina said. —Rosette Adel