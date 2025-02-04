‘Kabayani Kita’: New campaign redefines heroism

Liquor brand Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI), known for its award-winning campaigns that reflect people’s sentiments and aspirations, recently launched a new campaign that redefines heroism.

The latest campaign, “Kabayani Kita sa One Ginebra Nation,” introduced on December 31 on digital platforms, is true to the brand’s tagline “never say die.” The new ad gives a spotlight to everyday modern-day heroes, as it portrays the Filipino working class and highlights the “Bayanihan Spirit.”

For the brand, producer of the world’s largest-selling gin, Ginebra San Miguel, modern-day bayanihan does not mean dying for one’s country, as every act of kindness means the world to someone in need. It said that “Kabayani Kita” is all about “honoring everyday heroes who choose to lend a helping hand and make a difference.”

“This campaign reminds us how anybody can be a hero—not just through great gestures, but through small, meaningful acts of kindness that leave a lasting impact on a kabarangay in need, without expecting anything in return,” GSMI Marketing Manager Ron Molina said.

“It’s about embodying the spirit of being a hero, a bayani to a fellow kabarangay—a kabayani,” he added.

The video ad shows the story of a nurse and an injured basketball player, weaving a narrative of interconnectedness, kindness, and the transformative power of paying it forward.

The basketball player got inspired by the nurse who aided him and embarked on his journey to becoming a nurse himself, displaying a ripple effect of selfless act and generosity. It also inspires others to create a community or “barangay” where heroism begets heroism.

According to GSMI, the campaign likewise “beautifully captures the essence of ‘Bayanihan’ united by shared struggles and triumphs, where everyone contributes to building a barangay of heroes.”

It added that this reinforces the brand’s message of unity and “malasakit” or care for others, embodying the spirit of the One Ginebra Nation.

The ad has so far garnered 17 million views on YouTube.

For this new campaign, the public can expect features about more stories of modern-day heroes to celebrate everyday acts of heroism.

This is a continuation of GSM’s standard resonant advertising campaigns. The brand won the BEST TV Ad-Branded award at the 46th Catholic Mass Media Awards in December for its “Lamang ang May Tapang sa One Ginebra Nation” advertisement.

— Rosette Adel