‘Not glamorous’: Calendar girl Yassi Pressman empowers followers by showing non-perfect side of celebs

Yassi Pressman once again proved she is the epitome of modern Filipina and natural beauty.

Modern Filipina

On Tuesday, the Filipino-British actress and “Queen of the Dance Floor” was unveiled as Ginebra San Miguel Inc’s 2023 Calendar Girl in an event attended by friends from media, social media celebrities, GSMI dealers and other brand ambassadors in Makati City.

LOOK: Yassi Pressman (@Yassizzle) is the 2023 calendar girl of Ginebra San Miguel. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/VFCorimB0H — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) November 8, 2022

Yassi said she was surprised, shocked and honored upon learning she was chosen to be the next “calendar girl” within the ranks of previous models Marian Rivera (2009 and 2014), Anne Curtis (2011), Solenn Heusaff (2012), Kim Domingo (2017), former Universe Pia Wurtzbach (2019), Sanya Lopez (2020) and Chie Filomeno (2022).

“Being a part of such a great legacy is something that is going to be a milestone in my life,” Yassi said.

“It’s really something special to be part of a company that serves world-class quality products, and it means a lot to me that they chose me to be a part of the brand,” she added.

Yassi admitted that she was pressured to be part of this roster.

“There comes the pressure because you have to show the best version of yourself right away,” the calendar girl said.

The TV personality said she prepared physically and mentally by ramping up her fitness journey and following a nutritional diet.

“My fitness journey helped me become a better version of myself,” she said.

‘Queen of the Barangay’

For GSM’s 2023 calendar, the theme is “Queen of the Barangay” where Yassi is featured as a modern Filipina woman able to adjust the new normal with positivity and productivity through her “matapang,” “ganado,” and “never-say-die” attitude.

It also features six layouts inspired by different cocktail mixes namely:

Ginsu Mix

Calamansi Surprise

Kula-Orange Fizz

Velocity Mix

Sky Prisma

Mango Daiquiri

Showcasing natural beauty

Through this calendar shoot, Yassi showcased her natural beauty and seeks to empower women.

“It’s good that we get to show the natural beauty as well,” she said.

Prior to becoming a calendar girl, she is already empowering her followers by showing the not-so-glamorous side of celebrities.

“I try to show my most natural self online for little girls or anybody who’s following me. I want them to see that non-perfect side of the celebrities that they see on TV,” Yassi said.

“I show like my struggles, I show na be kind to yourself. I show myself in my not-so-glamorous form because I think it’s healthy for people to see,” she added.

The 2023 calendar girl encouraged her fans who lack confidence, citing that she, too, experienced being told off by naysayers.

“There were so many times in my life when people said ‘no, she’s too short, she’s too big, she can’t act, she can’t dance.’ Lots of cant’s, but I figured na if you always listen to them they will not do anything to help you, right? So, you’re number one believer should be yourself and the second thing that you need to put in your head is to surround yourself with the people who support you, people who love you,” Yassi said.

“When you do that you can just focus on yourself instead of focusing on the doubts in your head because sa totoo lang wala namang ibang magpapatupad ng pangarap mo kung hindi sarili mo e,”she added.

“I think once you learn to never say die, keep going you’re gonna be unstoppable,” she concluded.

Calendar girl tradition

Meanwhile, GSM Calendar Girl is a long-held tradition in GSMI.

It has been part of the brand’s history since 1988 with beauty queens, and actresses gracing the GSM calendar.

It usually features the drinks of GSM, the world’s largest-selling gin, according to the leading global drinks journal Drinks International. Among the distilled spirits include GSM Blue Light Gin, GSM Blue Mojito, GSM Blue Margarita, GSM Blue Gin Pomelo, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin, Antonov Vodka, Añejo Gold Rum, Primera Light Brandy, and the Philippines’ no. 1 Chinese wine Vino Kulafu.

This was the first time the new calendar girl was introduced in person after two years.

“We are excited to finally hold our Ginebra San Miguel 2023 Calendar Girl launch live again! For us, this launch also signals the atmosphere for next year. The pandemic has affected many Filipinos, but now is the time to recover—armed with Bagong Tapang, to dream and hope again, and to spread that positivity to others,” Ron Molina, GSMI marketing manager said.