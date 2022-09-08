Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary exhibit opens in QC mall

More than 50 images of the Virgin Mary are on display at the Ali Mall in Cubao, Quezon City to celebrate the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary this September 8.

Titled “Salamat Maria: Pagpupugay sa kaarawan ng mahal na Ina”, the Marian exhibit was opened on September 1 and will run until September 10.



Notable images at the exhibit include the Nuestra Señora De Las Flores from Pola, Oriental Mindoro, the replica of La Inmaculada Concepcion de Malabon, and Our Lady of the Abandoned venerated in the church of Sta. Ana, Manila.

The exhibit is available for public viewing during mall hours at the Lower Ground Floor, Activity Area of Ali Mall.

Apart from the Marian exhibit, Masses are also scheduled at chapels in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza on Sept. 8 as part of the holy occasion.