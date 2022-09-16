Joy, regret: How Filipino gamers react to Sims 4’s upcoming free-to-play version

Best Christmas gift in advance? Or worst regret?

This was what Filipinos thought as reports of Sims 4 launching its free-to-play version nearly eight years after its release appeared online.

Its base game will soon be available for download across all platforms starting October 18.

These include the PC via the EA app and Origin, Mac via Origin or Steam, Playstations 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One systems.

Those who have already purchased the game from September 14 to October 17 will receive the “Desert Luxe Kit” as a gift through the main menu.

This kit enables Sims to relax in their modern oasis with luxurious indoor and outdoor furniture inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern desert and materials like stone and wood.

Electronic Arts, the game’s publisher, said its team is “more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful” for its players.

“We will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future,” their announcement reads.

Just recently, renditions of homegrown fast food chains in the game gained buzz among Pinoys.

A theater group created its own version of Jollibee and Mang Inasal stores using Sims 4’s Build Mode and had its service crew wear pre-colonial outfits.

READ: LOOK: Jollibee, Mang Inasal in native architecture in ‘The Sims 4’

Three years ago, Sims 4’s standard edition was made available for free for a limited period.

Meanwhile, the pending availability of its base game for several platforms excited Filipinos, even those who do not consider themselves gamers.

“It’s time to be a (sparkles emoji) gamer (sparkles emoji) I guess HAHA,” a Twitter user exclaimed in response to the reports.

“Best gift dishir (this year),” another online user said with emojis of a crying face and folded hands gesture.

Others urged non-players to try to give the game a go.

“Sa mga wala/’di pa nagsi-Sims… mark your calendars, because this is how you play God, jk [joke]! Pero promise, kailangan [niyo] to ma-try in this lifetime,” exclaimed a Twitter user with a grinning face emoji.

While some admitted to regretting buying the game before EA’s announcement.

“[Bakit] ba lahat ng binibili ko sa Steam nagiging free??” a Pinoy commented with a crying face emoji.

“Potek, I bought the game like, 2 months ago,” wrote another Twitter user.

Sims 4 is the fourth major title in The Sims computer game series.

It was released in the United States on September 2014 for Microsoft Windows, while its Mac version was released in February 2015.

The game enables players to create their own “Sim” character which can be controlled and modified to fit players’ preferences, from their appearance to personalities.

Sims is considered one of the top bestselling video games of all time.