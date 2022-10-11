Dance film ‘Hoppla! from Rosas’ showcases ‘dancing from all angles’

Filipino audiences can now witness a dance film that would showcase “dancing from all angles” this week.

The Belgian Embassy in Manila partnered with the Fifth Wall Fest, the country’s first international platform for dance on camera, to present a documentary dance film “Hoppla! from Rosas” at the University of the Philippines Fine Arts Gallery on October 13.

The embassy invited viewers to catch the film on its Facebook page on October 10.

“Witness dance (dance emoji) from all angles with us on 13 October (Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m.) as the Embassy of Belgium in Manila features ‘Hoppla! from Rosas’, in partnership with Fifth Wall Fest, the Philippines’ first international platform for dance on camera, now on its 3rd edition,” the post reads.

According to the official website of “Rosas,” “Hoppla!” is a film version of choreographies made by a Belgian contemporary dance choreographer named Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.

Released in 1989, it received the following awards:

Solo d’Oro, 1st prize at the 5th International Video and Television Festival of Riccione TTVV (1989)

Grand Prix Dance Video, Festival of Sète (1989)

Those who wish to watch this movie can register on this link.

The Belgian Embassy also promoted the teaser video of the Fifth Wall Fest 2022 in its post.

The one-minute teaser video showcased notable scenes from all the film installations that movie enthusiasts can catch throughout this year’s edition of the international festival.

Now on its third edition, the Fifth Wall Fest is known as the country’s first international platform that celebrates both dance and film.

On its official website, it was stated that the festival aims to offer a space “for visibility and education, while simultaneously opening the dialogue for movement beyond the screen.”

Here are the schedules and lineup of film installations that interested viewers can catch to learn more about celebrating “dance from all angles”:

Fifth Wall Fest opened last October 7 and will run until the 16th.

It opened with a screening of a classic film titled “Happy Days Are Here Again“ (1974) by Cirio Santiago at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City.