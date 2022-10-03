Fifth Wall Fest 2022: Dance film, art exhibit, workshop schedules

Do you love film and dance?

You may enjoy these two art forms at the same time in this year’s Fifth Wall Fest, the country’s first and only dance film festival.

The festival will open on October 6 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati, where there will be an exclusive preview of this year’s program and a screening of “Happy Days Are Here Again“ (1974) by Cirio Santiago.

Santiago’s work discusses the history of dance in film and television.

From October 7 to 16, festival-goers can enjoy various local and foreign dance films in multiple locations and formats.

Below is the list of films, locations, and their schedules:

UP Fine Arts Gallery (October 7 to 16)

“Café Müller”

“ Agnes Locsin Retrospective”

“Hoppla!”

“Movement in Focus”

Sine Pop (October 9 and 11)

“Happy Days Are Here Again”

“Temporary Fix”

“Starstruck”

“An Evening with Taglioni”

At Sine Pop, there will also be an exhibit of selected Filipino film posters highlighting dance-themed titles.

Meanwhile, at Tarzeer Pictures in Makati, a photo exhibit featuring the works of Koji Arboleda and Renzo Navarro will be staged from October 7 to 16.

If you live away from Metro Manila, you may join the film festival in the comforts of your home by visiting the Fifth Wall Fest website.

The film festival also offers free virtual workshops such as an introductory lecture on dance filmmaking and a session on the Japanese avant-garde art of Butoh.

Since the festival started at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, this will be the first year Fifth Wall Fest will conduct in-person activities.