‘The Blackout Zone’: Immersive exhibit aims to promote blind awareness

An immersive exhibit that raises awareness of blindness was unveiled at a shopping mall in Las Piñas City ahead of “World Sight Day.”

The exhibit called “The Blackout Zone: Experience the Unseen” was launched at the SM Cinemas of SM Southmall in Las Piñas City on October 6.

It is open to the public for free until October 16.

SM Cares, a division of the SM Foundation, promoted this attraction on a short video advertisement on its Facebook page.

“Experience the unseen inside #TheBlackoutZone, a life-changing interactive exhibit. Take on challenges in the dark and unleash the power of your senses,” the post reads.

As the name suggests, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a complete “blackout” experience.

Once they enter the Blackout Zone, they have to complete different tasks and walk inside while blindfolded.

Without the sense of sight, they get to use their other senses to walk around the exhibit, prepare a meal and do other activities with limited time.

They are also given a walking cane, the same device that blind people use, to help them walk.

Participants who will finish their tasks within the time limits will take home prizes.

Through the “Blackout Zone,” SM Cares hoped that more people will gain awareness that a person’s disability, especially blindness, is not a hindrance to anyone from living a normal life.

The organization also highlighted the importance of accessibility in terms of technology and infrastructure to aid persons with disabilities (PWDs) navigate the world.

Bien Mateo, senior vice president of SM Supermalls and program director of SM Cares Committee on PWDs stated that the goal of this initiative is also in line with the focus of World Sight Day.

World Sight Day is celebrated every October 13.

“On October 13 we will be celebrating World Sight Day, which focuses on global attention on vision impairment, including blindness With SM Cares, and through your help, we want to create a different kind of exhibit called The Blackout Zone,” Mateo said.

“Through this, we will be able to experience the daily challenges of our fellow Filipinos who are visually impaired. This will allow us to broaden our knowledge on how we can help create an inclusive environment for them,” he added.

Angela Camins of SM Supermalls said that with the success of this first run, they are eyeing to spread this exhibit to other branches of SM Malls.

“We are looking forward to expanding this program by 2023 and onwards,” Camins said.

She also expressed confidence that such attraction will also be well-received in other places.

“We are confident that this is something that to be well-received din in many, many more communities,” Camins said.