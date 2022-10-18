Makati grocery shop sports new look

From its iconic blue and red facade, Shopwise Makati had a makeover boasting an industrial design using sleek metal works and bricks.

The grocery store has also improved its interior, featuring brick and wood elements.

Aside from the new look, shoppers may also enjoy the wide selection of international grocery products at the renovated grocery shop.

Cheeses, charcuterie needs, and imported wines are available, which are perfect for important celebrations.

Ready-to-eat meals such as sandwiches, salads, and sushis are also available.

If you are craving pizza or donuts, this grocery branch has Project Pie and Krispy Kreme.

There is also Shopwise’s famous rotisserie chicken and pork belly.

“All these improvements are a testament to Shopwise’s dedication to go beyond the needs of its customers. We want to give our shoppers the best experience whenever they visit a Shopwise store, and an opportunity for shoppers to experience international grocery shopping,” said Stanley Co, managing director of the Supermarket Segment of Robinsons Retails Holdings, Inc., the company that owns and operates Shopwise.

Shopwise has been in the business for more than two decades, pioneering the hypermarket concept in the country.

Shopwise Makati branch is located in Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension Corner Chino Roces Avenue.