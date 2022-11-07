Blood moon rises: Where to watch total lunar eclipse this November 8

Selenophiles have a chance to witness the moon turning red this Tuesday as the celestial body undergoes a total lunar eclipse that won’t occur until 2025.

State meteorologists in an astronomical diary said that Filipinos will witness the phenomenon at 6:59 p.m. on November 8

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon align in a way that the entire moon falls into the darkest part of the earth’s shadow, called the “umbra.”

When the moon is within the umbra, it will emit a reddish color.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration attributes this to the Rayleigh scattering.

This refers to the scattering of light off of the molecules of the air. It can be extended to the scattering from particles up to about a tenth of the wavelength of the light.

The phenomenon is responsible for making the sky look blue and the sun, yellow.

“During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red,” NASA said on its website.

“When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called ‘Blood Moons’ because of this phenomenon,” it added.

Filipino state meteorologists said that the phenomenon’s predicted time of occurrence is the following:

Penumbral eclipse begins — 4:00 p.m. (not visible)

Partial eclipse begins — 5:08 p.m. (not visible)

Moonrise in Manila — 5:19 p.m.

Moon enters totality — 6:16 p.m.

Maximum eclipse — 6:59 p.m.

Moon exits totality — 7:42 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends — 8:49 p.m.

Penumbral eclipse ends — 9:57 p.m.

The Philippine Astronomical Society Inc said that the total lunar eclipse could be viewed in the following observation sites:

Quezon City

Host: UP Astronomical Society

Venue: PAGASA Astronomical Observatory

Set up time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/j518tCELfhe49egz5

Open to public

More details here

Las Piñas City

Host: Skywatchers Society of Las Pinas

Venue: Robinsons Las Piñas – Level 2, Verandah Area

Set up time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/ZZB17ah2cYuMJzqK7

Open to public

More details here

Taytay, Rizal

Host: Dipper Co. and Manila Street Astronomers

Venue: Kape-Hingahan Parking Grounds

Set up time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/6nqFHhQTiGpFEqSk9

Open to public

More details here

Cavite City, Cavite

Host: Cavite Sky Observers

Venue: Unlad Park

Set up time: Starts at 5 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/cBSCt76QKiWhc7y79

Open to public

More details here

Imus, Cavite

Host: Cavite Sky Observers

Venue: SM Center Imus

Set up time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Map: https://g.page/sm-center-imus-smim?share

Open to public

More details here

Noveleta, Cavite

Host: Cavite Sky Observers

Venue: Long Beach Resort

Set up time: Starts at 5 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/qfmeWAMnwuuarj9s8

Open to public

More details here

San Pablo City, Laguna

Host: 7 Lakes Astronomy

Venue: Bonifacio Statue at Sampaloc Lake

Set up time: Starts at 5:30 p.m.

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/ghETKHmTgcWtjfMF8

Open to public

More details here

There will also be a showing in Manila through the Manila Observatory, but the society said there are no more slots left.

Those interested may still join them in Rizal Park or through their Facebook livestream which will be uploaded during the event.

NASA said that the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025, although people will continue to see partial and penumbral eclipses during that time.