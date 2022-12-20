‘Isnopek, wipeout, touch in go’: The many names Filipinos are calling correction fluid

There is a brewing discussion online among ’90s kids on how they call correction fluid.

A social media user said they call it “isnopek.”

Other online users also said that it is “touch in go” or “touch and go.”

“Wipeout…oh ‘di ba erase lahat,” a Facebook user jokingly said in the comment.

An online user, meanwhile, said that they call it “kyutiks” or nail polish since he and his classmate used to apply a correction fluid onto their nails.

Origin of these names

Where do these nicknames for correction fluid come from?

Most of the names given by Filipinos to refer to a correction fluid are based on brand names.

Some of the words just have modifications to their spelling such as the brand Touch and Go, which is sometimes spelled as “Touch in Go.”

There is also the “wipeout” which is associated with the French stationery manufacturing corporation BIC‘s Wite-Out.

Meanwhile, “isnopek” is based on an American brand Snopake.

In 1995, the Battelle Institute of America developed a product for reproduction within the printing industry.

Aside from correction fluid, there are other brand names such as Xerox, Coke, Downy, Pampers, and Colgate that Filipinos used to refer to the products themselves.

