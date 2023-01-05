New campus stop: UP Diliman’s ‘UP Food Hub’

New affordable food options await students and visitors of the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City.

Called the UP Food Hub, it is a large two-story multipurpose establishment located within the campus. It was inaugurated last December 21.

UP-Diliman promoted this new food center on its social media channels on January 4.

“A new food center has opened in UP Diliman with the inauguration of the two-story UP Food Hub located along E. Jacinto Street across from the College of Fine Arts,” the university said.

Food blogger Our Awesome Planet also promoted a food market called Gyud Food market at the al fresco area of the food hub.

Its soft opening was launched on December 13.

“Our latest project @gyudfood market is now on soft opening at the UP Food Hub,” the blogger wrote.

“Gyud” is a play of words between “Good” and “YUmmy” destinations.

Our Awesome Planet comprises two travel and lifestyle blogger couple Anton and Rache Diaz.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, UP said that the food hub was designed both for dining and congregation purposes.

“The UP Food Hub was also designed to become a congregation and activity area, with food courts located indoors and al fresco under the shade of trees,” the university said.

It also has parking spaces for customers’ vehicular needs. Before, parked cars overflow along the E. Jacinto Street on the campus.

Customers can now choose from an array of food and beverage options from several food concessionaires and stalls running at the hub.

UP students, faculty members, administration staff, and researchers, meanwhile, are entitled to discounts ranging from 5% to 15%. Payment transactions can be done through their Maya-enabled identification cards.

UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo expressed hope that this site can help cater to the institution’s growing community given the now-loose COVID-19 restrictions.

“This food hub will offer our growing community a wider range of food choices. This is a signal that UP Diliman is again opening up [to the public],” Nemenzo said.