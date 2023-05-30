Maya, Visa’s limited-edition card for FIBA World Cup 2023 features Inna Palacios

Filipino football fans can now get their hands on a limited-edition card using a digital banking application.

Maya, in partnership with Visa, launched on May 8 a commemorative card featuring national team goalkeeper Inna Palacios of the Philippine national women’s football team.

The commemorative card was designed by acclaimed Filipina artist Chinny Basinang.

This was launched in line with the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where the Philippines’ national team gets to join for the first time. The tournament will run from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Filipino football fans can purchase this limited-edition card via the Maya app for P250 only.

To further promote this collaboration, new and existing Maya users are offered a chance to win a trip for two to New Zealand to witness the historic game themselves.

They can visit its official website FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™️ (maya.ph) to know more of the promotion.

The digital banking firm also promoted the FIBA card and the raffle promotions on its Facebook account.

The raffle promo ends on June 15.

Maya users can earn an unlimited number of raffle entries during this period.

On June 19, two lucky winners will be drawn from the entries. They will receive the following benefits:

All-expense paid trip to New Zealand

Roundtrip tickets

Hotel accommodation for five days and four nights

A pair of match tickets

Names of the winners will be announced on the social media pages of Maya and Visa.

In a statement, Maya chief marketing officer Pepe Torres expressed hope that the football card can inspire its users to also show their unwavering support to the Philippine national football team.

“Through the limited-edition Maya Visa football card, we aim to inspire our customers to join the team in this exciting journey and show their unwavering support to our athletes. This commemorative card is customizable through our @username feature giving the Philippine Team supporters a personalized token of this historic event,” Torres said.

The launch of the exclusive football card was also part of the partnership between Visa and Palacios. Visa seeks to “spread the importance of sports in the country, especially to women, and raise awareness of the national football team’s first showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”