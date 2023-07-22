Scam alert: Maya advises users vs fake Facebook sellers

A digital payments company warned its users about fake sellers who hack Facebook accounts and steal their money.

In a Facebook post on July 19, Maya alerted its users about these individuals who also create dummy accounts in its system as part of their modus.

“May mga nagkalat na ‘Facebook sellers’ ang nagbebenta ng mga item na kahina-hinala ang presyo para maloko ka at ma-hack ang Facebook mo. Basahin ang detalye sa bagong isyu ng Scam Patrol at mag-ingat!​” the mobile application said.

Maya also accompanied its advisory with an infographic that cited a photo of a sample Facebook advertisement of an iPhone being sold at cheap prices.

In the infographic, Maya explained that the modus of these scammers is:

Ipapa-transfer ang bayad sa dummy bank o e-wallet account. Bibigyan ka ng link para “i-track” ang delivery mo. Scam ang link! Pag-log-in mo, mananakaw ni scammer ang Facebook mo. Gagamitin ni scammer ang Facebook mo para manloko ulit ng iba.

Maya also reminded its users that its representatives will never ask for their personal data, including their one-time passwords (OTP) to access their accounts.

“TANDAAN: Maya representatives will never ask for your password, PIN, OTP, or CVV. We will also never charge you money to create or upgrade your account,” the app said.

Maya is the rebranded digital wallet service PayMaya. This transformation took place to bring financial technology services accessible to Filipinos amid the gradual shift to digital banking in the country.

This private financial app has so far breached the one-million mark in the number of customers last October. This was only five months since the brand re-launch.

Last May, Maya also teamed up with LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) to launch the LRT-1 QR Ticketing System.

This initiative allows commuters to scan a QR code to enter the train stations instead of a ticket. These QR codes are generated at the station turnstiles.

Maya app can be downloaded for free at the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.