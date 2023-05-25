Maya, LRMC launch QR ticketing system for single journey passengers

Shorter lines may be expected at Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT-1) stations as commuters now have the option to purchase single journey tickets through a digital banking app.

Maya and LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) on Thursday, May 26 launched the LRT-1 QR Ticketing System.

This allows commuters to scan a generated QR Code at the station turnstiles instead of inserting a ticket.

This is available in all stations from Monumento to Baclaran, including the north line extension which includes the stations of Balintawak and Roosevelt along EDSA.

Maya users only need to do the following:

Open the app and go to the “Services” section

Select the “LRT-1” option under the “Lifestyle” category

Choose the desired route (northbound or southbound) then set the origin and destination stations

Click “Pay Now”

Scan the generated QR Code at the dedicated station turnstile which has scanners

The generated QR Code is only valid for up to 24 hours from the date of purchase.

The digital banking app is also offering each customer a free LRT-1 ride per month in the form of cashback vouchers until Aug. 31, 2023.

Passengers only need to purchase their single journey tickets through the app to avail of the privilege.

LRT-1 QR tickets powered by Beep may also be purchased through LRMC’s ikotMNL app which gives commuters relevant train information.

Another demonstration thru ikotMNL app: pic.twitter.com/SwyCcbsfA6 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) May 25, 2023

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), Maya, and the LRMC, said that the initiative “marks a significant milestone in public transportation.”

He added that it makes everyone “enjoy faster, safer, and more convenient digital transactions.”

“This end-to-end digitalization represents a turning point in modernizing our transportation system and promoting digital payments on a wider scale,” Pangilinan said.

LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso also said that their company is pioneering the technology for the railway sector, in partnership with Maya and AF Payments Inc (AFPI).

AFPI is the provider of Beep cards, which are reloadable stored value cards that can be used in any station of the LRT-1 and other railways like the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) and the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3).

“We take pride in spearheading this effort as a crucial first step towards accelerating digitalization in public transport,” Alfonso said during the launch of the LRT-1 QR Ticketing System.

“Through this initiative, we are empowering our LRT-1 passengers with more options so that they can commute more conveniently. We remain steadfast in our commitment to improve the commuter experience and make rail an attractive, affordable, and sustainable transport solution,” he added.

Shailesh Baidwan, Maya group president and Maya Bank co-founder, also said that they are “proud” to introduce the pioneering end-to-end digital ticketing solution for the transportation sector, in partnership with the LRMC.

“This integration offers a fast, seamless, and hassle-free solution to the commuting public. On top of promoting digital transactions, this contactless approach fosters public health and safety — crucial in our present times,” he added.