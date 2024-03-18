Spotted: LRT-1 installs new signage after viral spelling error

True to its word, the operator of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 has finally changed its spelling error in a platform signage after it went viral last week.

Facebook user Annie Rose Laborte on Monday shared a photo of the updated directional signs on the southbound side of the LRT-1’s United Nations Station after noticing that it spelled the National Bureau of Investigation wrong.

Similar to the first photo she uploaded, the Facebook user’s post did not have a caption, but viewers could see that the NBI’s name was now spelled correctly.

Instead of “Investagation,” it now reads as “Investigation.”

Some Filipinos were grateful that the spelling error was finally corrected.

“Hay salamat at na-correct din,” a Facebook user commented.

“Thanks to you,” another user wrote with a smiling emoji, referring to Laborte’s previous observation.

“‘Yan… ganyan dapat. Dapat makialam ‘pag may nakitang mali, [lalo] na sa ‘spelling,’ he he,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Good job,” another user wrote.

Laborte shared a photo of the directional sign which had an incorrect spelling of “Investigation” last Friday.

Later that day, some workers were spotted covering the signage while waiting for a revised version in the LRT-1 depot.

Laborte had wondered whether the signage with the incorrect spelling had been displayed for so long.

“To my mind, wala pa akong nakita sa [social media] na nakapansin nito — sa libo-libong taong dumadaan dito. Matagal na kaya iyan?” she was quoted as saying to Rappler last week.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation acknowledged the spelling error but assured the public that its trains continue to “run smoothly.”

The LRT-1 has signage on its station platforms to help passengers find directions and landmarks nearest to the station.

The United Nations Station is adjacent to the headquarters of the NBI.

