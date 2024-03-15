‘Leterally challenged’: LRT-1 operator covers signage with spelling error

Workers on Friday were spotted covering a signage on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1‘s United Nations Station after a commuter spotted a spelling error in the directional signs.

A video from ABS-CBN News showed LRT-1 workers covering a signage on the southbound side of the United Nations Station which bore the signs “Exit,” “Taft Avenue” and the “National Bureau of Investagation.”

This, after Facebook user Annie Rose Laborte noticed the wrong spelling of “Investagation,” which should be “Investigation.”

She posted a picture of the signage on Friday, March 15.

Her post has amassed 2,000 laughing reactions and 1,000 shares so far.

In an interview with Rappler, Laborte admitted to wondering whether the signage with the spelling error has been there for long.

“To my mind, wala pa akong nakita sa [social media] na nakapansin nito — sa libo-libong taong dumadaan dito. Matagal na kaya iyan?” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in a video report by ABS-CBN News, one of the LRT-1 workers said the signage could be corrected tonight or Saturday.

“Kailangan muna matakpan ngayon… pero mamayang gabi, papalitan. Kasi hindi kasi pwede ‘pag operational eh,” a worker said, referring to the LRT-1, which is operating until the evening.

Another worker said the other signages have the correct spelling, with the exception of the one spotted by the Facebook user.

The worker added that the signage will be created at the LRT-1 depot, which serves as the center of operations and maintenance of the line.

“Bukas o kaya mamaya, ikakabit na rin,” the worker said.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), the private operator of the railway, also admitted the spelling error in its X (formerly Twitter) account.

“That one signage might be a little ‘letterally challenged’ sometimes, but rest assured our trains are running smoothly to bring you safely where you need to go,” it said on Friday.

“Our team is already working on the updated signage today. Ingat po!” LRMC added.

That one signage might be a little "letterally challenged" sometimes, but rest assured our trains are running smoothly to bring you safely where you need to go. Our team is already working on the updated signage today. Ingat po! pic.twitter.com/4o2zDTzpuu — Light Rail Manila Corporation (@officialLRT1) March 15, 2024

The LRT-1 has signage on its station platforms to help passengers find directions and landmarks nearest to the station.

The United Nations Station is adjacent to the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation.