LRT-1 management gives update on dog spotted running on its tracks

The management of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 informed Filipinos that the dog spotted running on its tracks in a viral video was already rescued by a non-profit organization.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) on Wednesday said that the Loved by Gapz-Animal Rescue Inc. has offered to take the canine filmed running in the train tracks towards the LRT-1 Gil Puyat Station on June 1.

Some commuters on the train claimed its driver was already moving slower than usual as it approached the station.

“Nasakyan namin kanina ‘yan, as in, super slow drive lang siya mag-drive gawa [niyan],” a TikTok user said in a video uploaded on the platform by user @siyarmeyn.

“Pasahero din ako ako [diyan] kanina, kaya pala. Mula Gil Puyat yata, mahina na takbo hanggang next station,” another TikTok user wrote.

The uploader of the video on TikTok also praised the LRT-1 driver for slowing down to give way to the animal.

“Kudos sa driver ng tren! Paano ka nakarating [diyan]. Pagod na siya,” she wrote.

According to the animal organization, someone messaged them about a dog spotted in the train tracks.

“We sent a message po to LRT-1 Management who responded quickly po sa ating inquiries. Liberty was first spotted at Gil Puyat Station, but was rescued to safety along Libertad Station, thanks to the quick response of the LRT personnel po,” Loved by the Gapz wrote on June 2.

“Liberty” was the name given to the canine, which was named after the station she was first spotted.

“We offered to take her in po, the management agreed and we picked her up po this afternoon. She was brought straight to vet for basic health check and she’ll be staying po sa ating foster home once ma-discharged po,” the organization added.

“If she is your lost dog po, please contact us and show proof. If you wish to adopt her po, please send us a message po for screening,” it said.

“Welcome to the family, Liberty! Love donations in kind or in monetary for Liberty are welcome po,” the organization concluded.

The LRMC said that the animal organization representative was “thoroughly interviewed before releasing the dog into their care.”

“We are happy to share that ‘Liberty’, the dog spotted on the #LRT1 tracks last June 1, has found his new home. Huge thanks to Loved by the Gapz-Animal Rescue Inc. for adopting our cute furry friend,” the LRT-1 management said in a Facebook post.

It then expressed its gratitude to everyone who took part in ensuring the

“We at LRMC are grateful for everyone’s cooperation in ensuring the safety of our passengers and furry friends alike. Ingat po sa biyahe!” the train management said.