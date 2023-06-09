‘Liveloud’ Catholic concert returns after pandemic

Liveloud, a Catholic worship concert, will return to the stage after three years of doing such events virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. on June 12 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Organizers said they expect more than 6,000 people “to come together to lift and pour their heart’s prayer through singing”.

“Liveloud is more than just a concert. It is a celebration in which everyone can participate, regardless of affiliation, community, or group,” said Keith Janohan, Liveloud Program Head. “Everyone is invited to be part of this celebration of faith and music.”

This year’s concert theme is “Revere”, inspired by Romans 11:36, “For all things were created by him, and all things exist through him and for him. To God be the glory forever! Amen.”



“It is about people being reminded and encountering God’s goodness in their life, bringing a positive impact on lives through music, and declaring more of God’s glory,” Janohan said.

Liveloud started in the Philippines in 2009 as a music ministry program of Couples for Christ that aims to spread God’s Word through music.

Janohan said it was also born out of the desire to share the talents of the members to the global community.

Liveloud has been doing praise concerts for the past 10 years and has evolved “into one of the biggest Catholic worship concerts worldwide”.

“We believe that Liveloud is a perfect opportunity for this generation to appreciate Catholic Worship songs that would create a great impact in their lives,” he said.

For more information, visit Liveloud’s Facebook page or the CFC website.