Couples for Christ to Congress: Strengthen families, not weaken them

The nation’s biggest Catholic renewal community has reminded lawmakers that their job is to protect and strengthen families, not weaken them.

Couples for Christ (CFC) on Saturday issued a manifesto opposing efforts in Congress to legalize divorce in the country.

“We strongly urges the country’s leaders not to weaken the marriage bond but instead to work more aggressively to strengthen the family,” part of the manifesto read.

The family-based ministry argued that enforcing the Family Code of the Philippines is a better way to create “a law-abiding, and emotionally stable society”.

“As the family goes, so goes the nation. A strong family is the foundation of a healthy society,” CFC said.

In their statement, the organization expressed pride in the Philippines being “the world’s last defender of the inviolability of marriage.”

“Couples for Christ believes that God is using the Philippines as an instrument to be the light for the world to rediscover the beauty of a solid marriage and family,” they added.

The manifesto was released during the CFC’s 43rd anniversary. The organization has about 900,000 members in 160 countries, with around 800,000 in the Philippines.

Dr. Jose “Joe” Yamamoto, CFC chairman and president, acknowledged that some marriages are dysfunctional, even involving domestic violence.

However, he stressed that divorce is not the solution; finding the root cause of the problem is.

“We are not just articulating motherhood statements. In our 43 years, Couples for Christ has helped protect countless marriages,” Yamamoto said in a press conference.

“The benefit extends beyond the husband and wife; the lasting impact is truly on the children,” he said.

Since its inception in 1981, CFC has aimed to support those looking to better understand marriage and family life.

CFC also accompanies persons with emotional and spiritual struggles on their path to personal and couple renewal.