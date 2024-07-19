Archbishop asks prayers to protect marriages amid divorce push in PH

A Catholic archbishop opened a gathering of youth ministers with an appeal for prayers to protect marriages and families amid efforts to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

Archbishop John Du of Palo said that families are a great source of hope for young people, and an easy divorce is a threat to family ties.

“The destruction of families is one of the great reasons why many young people today are lost in hope,” Du said.

According to him, the family is an “oasis” where young people can find support and strength they need to deal with life’s challenges.

“And so we pray that the absolute divorce bill will not be approved,” he said.

The archbishop made the statement in his homily at the opening Mass of the 22nd National Conference of Youth Ministers (NCYM) at the Palo Metropolitan Cathedral.

Hundreds of participants from various dioceses are gathered in the Palo archdiocese for the conference that will end on July 21.

Convened by the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Youth, the five-day event is anchored on the theme “Abound in Joy: Christ is our Hope”.

NCYM is a biennial event where youth ministers gather to connect, share information, and develop new skills.

The gathering also fosters inter-ministerial collaboration within the youth ministry, strengthening its role as a vital part of the Church’s mission.