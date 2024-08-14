Most Filipinos still oppose divorce — survey

A new study released on Monday revealed that more Filipinos are against making divorce legal in the country.

The survey by Oculum Research and Analytics, conducted from June 25 to 30, found that 49 percent of 1,200 respondents nationwide are against divorce, while only 30 percent support it.

When the survey explored more specific scenarios, such as divorce in cases of “irreconcilable differences,” the public’s stance remained divided but was slightly more inclined toward opposition.

About 34 percent of respondents supported allowing divorce for couples facing irreconcilable differences, while 42 percent opposed it.

“The survey results indicate that there is substantial opposition to the general perception of divorce in the Philippines,” said Oculum Research head Dr. Racidon Bernarte in a press conference.

However, the survey showed a significant shift in public opinion when divorce is considered in the context of “abuses” within the marriage.

In this scenario, 51 percent of respondents supported divorce, while 31 percent opposed it.

“Public opinion is more favorable when divorce is framed within the context of abuse,” Bernarte added.

Oculum took the survey with APCoRE, a professional organization of academics and researchers, Areopagus Communications, Inc., and PressOne.PH.

Around 1,200 Filipino adults participated in the Oculum second quarter non-commissioned poll through face-to-face interviews.

The respondents were distributed as follows: 300 from the National Capital Region, 300 from the rest of Luzon, 300 from the Visayas and 300 Mindanao.

The survey has a sampling margin of error of ± 3 percentage points and a confidence level of 95%.