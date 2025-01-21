Cardinal Advincula urges families to be instruments of hope

Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila urged families to celebrate the jubilee year by becoming instruments of hope for others.

He made the appeal during a Mass that opened the Couples for Christ (CFC) International Leaders Conference on Saturday at the Jose Rizal Coliseum in Calamba, Laguna.

In his homily, the cardinal emphasized that while life often brings reasons for sadness and discouragement, Christians must hold on to hope, which is found in Jesus Christ.

He encouraged the faithful to live with genuine hope, free from reliance on empty promises or dependency.

“There are so many reasons for sadness and discouragement in life. But there are also many reasons why we should not give up,” Advincula said.

The Manila archbishop also emphasized that Christian hope is not rooted in personal strength or knowledge but in trusting that God is always present, even in times of suffering.

“Hope for us Filipinos is not just a concept or an idea; it is a natural trait and quality inherent in all of us,” he said.

Around 8,000 CFC leaders from all over the world attended the conference focused on strengthening families and communities through faith and hope.

The CFC is an international Catholic lay ecclesial movement whose goal is to renew and strengthen Christian values.

Originally focused on married couples, the organization expanded into a full family ministry that includes Singles for Christ, Youth for Christ, Kids for Christ, Handmaids the Lord, and Servants of the Lord.