Cardinal to Couples for Christ: ‘Be a light to nations’

ROME— A cardinal urged the Couples for Christ to embrace a broader mission by bringing the light of Christ to “wounded” and “forgotten” communities around the world.

Speaking during Mass for the CFC Global Convention in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome, on May 17, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan challenged members not to be complacent with their calling.

“Don’t be content with little dreams,” David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said in his homily.

“Your mission is not only to raise Christ-centered families,” he said. “It is to be a light to the nations— to bring Christ to every place where families are wounded, broken, forgotten, and searching for meaning.”

Quoting Pope Francis, the cardinal reiterated the pontiff’s call for the church to reach out to those on the margins.

“Insiders, go out to the outsiders,” David said. “Jesus met people where they were—in marketplaces, on the road, by the lakeshore, at the well.”

He also cautioned against church practices that alienate those on the threshold of faith, including rigid dress codes and cultural expectations that may discourage seekers from drawing closer.

David emphasized that Christian mission does not begin with personal plans or even community goals.