‘Nakakadiri kayo’: Seafood resto slammed for objectifying female servers

A seafood restaurant chain was called out for sexualizing women as part of its marketing strategy, in which servers would make motions with their chests while offering meals.

A Threads user on October 10 shared a TikTok post in which a server from Crab N Bites was spotted serving assorted seafood and vegetables on a table for customers to eat “boodle fight” style.

The Threads user invited a male companion to eat at the restaurant, provided he “closes his eyes,” referring to the TikTok video.

The video showed the female server, wearing a low-cut top, intentionally shaking her chest as she served the food from a ban.

It failed to amuse some Filipinos who called out the food business for objectifying women with such an initiative.

“Businesses pulling stunts like this should be canceled,” a Threads user wrote.

“As a guy, hindi sana nino-normalize ‘yung gantong stunt ng mga business establishment. Like, parang degrading din sa side ng mga babaeng worker ito, like, anong sense ng work mo kung ganto pinagpiyestahan kayo ng mga lalaki sa mga ginagawa niyo. Women should be respected, not to use them to sexualized,” another user said.

“This is honestly a bit concerning to watch [to be honest]…what bothers me is how easily the sexualization of women gets packaged as entertainment and normalized online,” commented a different Pinoy.

“It’s unsettling kapag ginagawang main attraction ‘yung katawan ng isang babae and then some people just treat it as harmless fun without thinking twice about it. Maybe I’m overthinking it a bit, pero nakakalungkot lang talaga isipin how easy objectification can become entertainment,” the user added.

“Every day, women around the world are struggling to keep themselves safe, yet business owners ng kainan na ‘to, puro katarantaduhan ang pinapairal. Nakakadiri kayo,” another user commented.

“But they can still do good business without that stunt, right? I feel bad for the female employees. Nothing funny and exciting except sa manyak,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Reports said Crab N Bites was established in 2021 and has branches in different areas of Luzon like Tagaytay, Tarlac City, Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, Angeles City in Pampanga, General Trias in Cavite, and Sta. Maria in Bulacan.

It has female servers dressed in low-cut tops who are expected to shake their chests while serving meals in pans, particularly for male diners.

The restaurant calls them “Crab N Bites Babes.”

The business’ practice has earned criticism for objectifying women, or reducing them to mere sex objects for male sexual pleasure.

‘Sexist and degrading tactics’

Last July, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) expressed its deep concern over the alarming sexualization, exploitation, and objectification of women in online advertisements being pushed to Filipino consumers through sponsored content.

“These materials not only demean and devalue women; they actively normalize harmful gender stereotypes and undermine their dignity and rights as humans,” the PCW said before.

“It is unacceptable that in today’s hyper-connected digital age where millions engage daily, such sexist and degrading tactics are still being used for profit,” it added.

“These practices are not merely unethical; they contravene Philippine laws, such as Republic Act No. 9710 or the Magna Carta of Women, and Republic Act No. 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act, both of which affirm every woman’s right to dignity and freedom from objectification, whether in physical or digital spaces,” the PCW said.

“The objectification of women must never be normalized, especially in digital spaces that shape perceptions globally,” the agency further said.

“To all advertisers, brands, sellers, and digital platforms: Stop commodifying women’s bodies to sell products. This is not merely a breach of ethical standards; it is a violation of human rights. It is against the law,” the PCW stated.