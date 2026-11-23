MANILA — Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appointed an Oblate of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priest as the new apostolic vicar of Jolo in the southern Philippines.

Fr. Gerry Gamaliel Delos Reyes, former superior of the OMI Philippine Province, will succeed Archbishop Charlie Inzon, who was transferred to the Archdiocese of Cotabato in December 2025.

Inzon has continued to serve as apostolic administrator of the vicariate during the vacancy. The ecclesiastical territory covers the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Born in Cotabato City in 1964, Delos Reyes, 62, entered the OMI Juniorate Seminary in 1983 and the Tamontaka Novitiate in Datu Odin Sinsuat in 1985. He began his studies at the Our Lady of Assumption Scholasticate on May 21, 1986.

The bishop-elect completed his philosophy studies at Notre Dame University in 1988 and made his perpetual vows on Sept. 14, 1989.

After completing his theology studies at the Loyola School of Theology, he was ordained a priest in April 1993.

Following his ordination, Delos Reyes served as parish priest in Timanan, South Upi. In 1996, he was assigned as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Grace Park, Caloocan City.

In 1998, he began serving as a foreign missionary and joined the OMI Thailand Delegation the following year. He later became superior of the Thailand-Laos Delegation.

Delos Reyes was elected provincial superior of the OMI Philippines in September 2020 and served two consecutive terms until October 2026.