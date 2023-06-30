Disappearance of Dippin’ Dots? Here’s how you can buy the dot-shaped ice cream

Have you ever wondered why you no longer see those iconic small, bead-like ice cream snacks in malls?

This is Dippin’ Dots, an American ice cream snack brand that used to have stalls in shopping malls and other commercial establishments.

Last Monday, a Reddit user on r/Philippines asked where they could buy the ice cream snack since the user had been “craving for days” about it.

“I’m not sure if there are still any stores left here in Manila. Are the ones that show up on Google still open?” the Redditor asked on the discussion website on June 26.

According to Dippin’ Dots Philippines, all of its mall stores are “currently closed.”

“We don’t have Dippin’ Dots branches po. As of now, hindi pa po nag-re-resume ng operation ‘yung Dippin’ Dots stall sa mga malls,” the ice cream brand said in a message to Interaksyon on Friday, June 30.

It added that Metro Manila-based patrons could have it delivered to their homes through Gourmet Direct, an online specialty grocery service.

The brand said patrons can order the Dippin’ Dots Mini Pints, which they said is “the same Dippin’ Dots ice cream in 9 [nine] flavors to choose from.”

Based on Gourmet Direct’s website, the product is available in the flavors of Banana Split, Vanilla, Bubble Gum, Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Strawberry, Brownie Batter, Cotton Candy, and Cookie Dough.

It costs P1,2500 (tax include). It includes the following:

Two 12 ounces of Dippin’ Dots mini pints of their chosen flavor

Four Dippin’ Dots cups

Four wooden spoons (ice cream needs to be eaten with wooden or plastic spoon to prevent fast melting)

One pair of gloves for handling ice

Dry ice good for four hours upon dispatch

One reusable styrofoam container

Dippin’ Dots said that patrons whose areas are not included in Gourmet Direct’s delivery options can message the grocery service.

“As long as your area is accessible by couriers like Grab [or] Lalamove, they can help sort out a delivery for you,” the brand said in a Facebook inquiry before.

The products of the ice cream brand are created by flash-freezing an ice cream mix into tiny beads at extremely cold temperatures.

This mix comprises ice cream, yogurt, sherbet, and flavored ice.

Liquid nitrogen is used to help freeze it in manufacturing plants, although it dissipates once it leaves the facility and is transported to different branches.

It was in October 2020 when Dippin’ Dots Philippines first announced that patrons could now have the ice cream snack delivered to their homes.

It has yet to announce the supposed resumption of mall operations in the country.