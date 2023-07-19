5 common emojis you may have used inaccurately all this time

Some emojis are not what they seem. We’ve been using many of them inaccurately all this time.

According to a 2023 survey by Preply, a language learning app, people often misuse the tipping hand emoji, money with wings and nail polish emojis. The startup said this confusion is brought about by generational differences, particularly the ever-changing meanings associated with emojis.

Woman tipping hand emoji

Ever thought the emoji of woman with raised hand was a sassy hair flip? Emojipedia says the emoji is actually an information desk woman handing out tips.

Money with wings emoji

The dynamism of language has made people use the money with wings emoji to denote gaining or losing money, interchangeably. Emojipedia, the official emoji reference website, said.

It is “commonly used for wealth, money and success.” The site, however, acknowledges that the money with wings emoji may also represent losing money.

Nail polish emoji

What is often used to express classiness nowadays, the nail polish emoji is actually meant to “display an air of indifference,” as if not caring at all. This is quite far from the definition of classy, but Preply found that about 43% of Americans use the nail polish emoji to mean classiness.

Dashing away emoji

Funnily enough, this emoji looks like an animated and visible version of someone farting, but its original meaning says it symbolizes someone dashing away.

In comic books, this emoji is similar to a “stylized cloud of dust” when a character runs or a vehicle drives away.

Folded hands emoji

In the Philippines, the folded hands emoji is commonly used in messages or social media posts to portray one praying.

Emojipedia said this was not the intention of the emoji as it was meant to say please or express gratitude, adopting the practice from Japanese culture.

Seven out of ten American respondents in the Preply survey also used the folded hands emoji to mean “praying.”

Triumph emoji

All emojis evolve in design and meaning, just like the face with steam from the nose emoji.

Emojipedia said it was originally named a “face with a look of triumph”, but they now rebranded the emoji to also convey negative emotions such as anger and irritation.

These are just five of the many emojis most users may have misinterpreted. But who is to say one is wrong when language is dynamic?

Celebrating World Emoji Day 2023, Emojipedia revealed on July 10 that emoji use increased about 724% since 2013.

Currently, the world’s most popular emojis are the face with tears of joy emoji, followed by the rolling on the floor laughing emoji and red heart emoji.

