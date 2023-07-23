Convenience store marks chain milestone with 2000th Crunch Time store

A convenience store chain continues to satisfy Filipinos’ love for fried chicken.

Last July 11, 7-Eleven opened the doors to its 2000th Crunch Time store in San Fernando, Pampanga, to make its iconic fried chicken meal within reach to Filipino consumers.



While Crunch Time, is known for its fried chicken meal, over the years, it has also been known for offering interesting spins to its recipe such as the Sriracha Chicken.

It has also come up with novel formats to fulfill Filipinos’ cravings as seen in the Crunch Time Concept Store in Angeles, Pampanga, which has nuggets, corn dog, chicken fillet and fried bread apart from its signature chicken meal.

“We’re very proud of this amazing feat of being able to be closer to more Filipinos and satisfy their fried chicken cravings. Our Crunch Time brand has always been about delivering on flavor and convenience, things that have made it one of the top choices of busy office workers, students, and regular customers who want to have a bite of crispy, flavorful chicken at a friendly price,” said Armi Cagasan, Strategic Merchandise Division head of 7-Eleven Philippines.

Some patrons took to social media to compliment the new store.

“Cozy vibe. It looks really pleasing to the eyes. Sana ganyan na din sa ibang store branches ninyo,” a Facebook user said.

“Kapag ganito po 7-eleven sa Gulod lagi po ako kakain,” another commented.

The new Crunch Time store is located at Capitol Boulevard, Mercury St., Brgy. San Pedro, San Fernando, Pampanga. —Intern, Jose Angelo Ycasiano