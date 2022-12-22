7-Eleven offers Pancake House favorites in select branches

Some of Pancake House dishes are now available in select 7-Eleven stores in Luzon.

Among the meals available in the convenience store are House Spaghetti, Beef Tapa and Tacos.

These dishes offered by 7-Eleven are relatively cheaper compared with Pancake House restaurants.

The Spaghetti costs P99, while the Beef Tapa is priced at P125.

The D.I.Y. Tacos, on the other hand, is P99.

Based on an online delivery platform, Pancake House’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Regular), Beef Tapa, and Best Taco in Town cost P299, P407, and P119, respectively.

Food review

On social media platforms, some online users compared the foods purchased in convenience stores with the food offered at Pancake House.

“Sinubukan ko kung pareho lang ang lasa pag sa dine-in…pareho nga…Pero Sana HUWAG niyo ipasama sa pag-init yung atsara,” a social media user said.

“Masarap po,” a Facebook user wrote with heart emoji. She also attached a photo of a taco.

“Masarap din yung spag nila. Must try!” a Twitter user commented.

Content creator The Pickiest Eater In The World said that the Spaghetti and Tacos captured the flavor of the restaurant.

For him, Beef Tama is “just ok.”

A few weeks after 7-Eleven’s announcement, some social media users reported that the Pancake House dishes were unavailable in their respective areas.

The convenience store responded by saying the product varies in each store.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and we do our best to stock products that suit our customers’ needs. However, our assortment of products varies in each store since demand is different per area,” it said.