‘I like human risk’: ‘Meg 2’ director embraces vulnerability, diversity

Risk means more to the vulnerable.

For seasoned director Ben Wheatley, this is what makes directing the sequel to the 2018 hit “The Meg” more appealing.

“There’s something about the superhero genre where, much as I enjoy it, as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger, there’s problems with the way they’re just invulnerable,” he said. “That lessens the tension. I like human risk. That side of it is interesting to me.”.

Wheatley is best known for “quiet horrors” like “Kill List” (2011) and “Rebecca” (2020) rather than action-filled thrillers like “Meg 2: The Trench”.

The “realism” of diversity is part of what made Wheatley gravitate toward the film.

“Our cast is based around the realism found in the world of science,” the filmmaker said.

“Usually, an oceanic research group would be pulling the best people from all over the globe, with a mix of people from everywhere,” he added.

According to its synopsis, “Meg 2” is about a research team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks and relentless environmental plunderers, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators.

The film stars Jason Statham and Wu Jing, together with an ensemble cast including Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels and Cliff Curtis.

“Meg 2: The Trench” will arrive in Philippine cinemas on August 2. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.