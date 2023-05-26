Love or hate Barbie? Main trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ just dropped

May 26, 2023 - 10:27 AM

“If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you.”

This was the message of the main trailer for “Barbie” released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Friday, May 26.

The latest nearly three-minute-long trailer ticked off the blowout party and planned choreography.

“Barbie,” directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlin and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Last April, Warner Bros. also introduced these characters as “Barbies,” “Kens” and “Allan with a “Barbie” filter.

This popularized the movie’s selfie-generator that became a trend among social media users.

“Barbie” was directed by Gerwig from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

It was produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

“Barbie” will open in Philippine cinemas on July 19. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company. —Rosette Adel