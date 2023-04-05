Pinoys Barbie-fy themselves with movie’s selfie generator as new teaser drops

As “Barbie” drops its second teaser trailer, Filipinos immediately joined the hype by generating selfies and other pictures inspired by the colorful character posters of the upcoming comedy film.

Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday released a new teaser that gave viewers more glimpses of the Greta Gerwig-directed picture, including additional cast members.

The trailer welcomes viewers to Barbie Land and introduces them to a pink-themed world where Barbie (Margot Robbie) interacts with other Barbies and Kens, including her blonde-haired boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling).

It then features snippets of their colorful world as Beach Boys’ 1964 hit “Fun, Fun, Fun” plays in the background.

The teaser also shows Barbie and Ken driving off to the “Real World.”

It then ends with Ken having a scuffle with other Kens on a pink-themed beach.

“WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?” part of the trailer’s description reads.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” it added.

The film’s screenplay, written by Greta and her husband Noah Baumbach — another Oscar nominee who wrote “Marriage Story” — was based on Barbie by Mattel.

The movie is the first live-action adaptation featuring the iconic fashion doll.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, it also stars an ensemble cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

It additionally features Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlin, and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

“Barbie” is produced by Oscar nominee David Heyman, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Apart from a new teaser, the upcoming comedy also released official character posters featuring the Barbies, Kens, and the humans of Barbie Land.

To elevate the “Barbie” experience, the movie is letting fans generate their own Barbie-inspired photos complete with the iconic glittery backdrop.

Take a selfie to become a Barbie (or Ken)! ✨📸 Visit https://t.co/c4OP6u63hR to take a selfie with the #BarbieTheMovie Selfie Generator! pic.twitter.com/aiSN7uIenu — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023

Here are some of the pictures generated by Filipinos:

Obsessed. See you in Barbieland! Gahhh, the person I'd be when the movie comes out. 💙 #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/i7afuwOqm8 — ✨ Chris ✨ (@seeyuhnmartin) April 5, 2023

I'm sorry for the person I will become when the #BarbieMovie comes out. pic.twitter.com/h3izEMe84k — Maggot Robbie (@pablodadiablo) April 5, 2023

Another Twitter user shared a picture featuring actress-singer Maris Racal sporting a blonde wig.

This was retweeted by the artist.

“Barbie” is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on July 19. — Video from Warner Bros. Philippines via YouTube