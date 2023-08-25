BTS x NBA: Suga teams up with clothing line on basketball-inspired apparel

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced its team-up with K-pop star Suga, rapper and songwriter for Korean supergroup BTS, for basketball-inspired merch.

The basketball league unveiled on Friday, August 25 that Suga will release an NBA apparel collection with US sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness.



“NBA Ambassador @agustd of BTS celebrates his love for basketball with a brand new #SUGAxNBA capsule collection by Mitchell & Ness,” the NBA said on its official social media accounts.



The collection will feature NBA team-branded clothing items across six NBA teams: the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. According to the collection’s official release, Suga “provided extensive and creative input on the apparel line.”

The items that are part of the collection will also be marked with Suga’s Agust D moniker and will incorporate other design motifs inspired by D-DAY, his solo debut album.

“I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own NBA capsule collection. As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you,” Suga said in a statement.



The NBA has yet to announce the release date for the Suga x NBA capsule collection, which will be available online. But the basketball league said fans can sign up on the NBA website to receive news and updates about its availability.

Suga is known to be a huge fan of basketball and the NBA itself. In April 2023, the South Korean rapper was named as an NBA ambassador. He was also seen attending NBA games and events in the past, including The NBA Japan Games 2022, which featured the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards playing two preseason games.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA ambassador,” Suga said after being named an NBA ambassador.

Suga had also previously been tapped as a global ambassador for luxury fashion brand Valentino.

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music, BTS’ music label, announced that Suga has begun the enlistment process for mandatory military service. —Chuck Smith



