What BTS Suga will do as new NBA ambassador

South Korean artist Suga (Min, Yunki) of BTS has been named an ambassador of the National Basketball Association.

NBA and Bighit Music, the music label behind South Korean pop icons BTS, made the announcement last week.

Suga, a rapper and songwriter producer, is known for his record-producing ability through his works on BTS albums, solo projects and collaborations with other artists.

As an ambassador, Suga, also an avid NBA fan, will engage his fellow NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.

He will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s social media accounts and his personal social media channels. These include attending NBA games and events in the U.S. and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities.

During his first world tour, the NBA will also have a presence. It will collaborate around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, D-DAY.

Suga has previously featured basketball in some of BTS’ projects including the music video of the boy group’s hit track “Dynamite.” This song earned the group their first appearance at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

Suga said he is honored to be named an NBA ambassador.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA ambassador,” the artist said.

“I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months,” he added.

NBA Deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum likewise shares the same excitement as Suga.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Suga – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” Tatum said.

“We look forward to working with Suga to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand,” he added.

In September last year, Suga attended The NBA Japan Games 2022 presented by Rakuten & Nissan. This featured the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards playing two preseason games.

During which, Suga was at the courtside and posted behind-the-scenes social media content including meet-and-greets with NBA players and legends.

His latest NBA attendance was last January 12 when he watched the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers game.

Aside from being an NBA ambassador and BTS member, Suga produced tracks included in the BTS’ 2014 Skool Luv Affair. He also has mixtapes under August D and has been a featured artist in music by international musicians.

Suga has also produced music for many globally influential artists. —Rosette Adel