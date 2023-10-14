Award-winning Japanese film ‘Monster’ part of SM Cinema’s P65 movie lineup

A critically acclaimed Japanese movie is said to be part of SM Cinema‘s P65-movie lineup in the entity’s 65th anniversary as a conglomerate.

Hirokazu Kore-eda‘s family drama “Monster” can be seen by moviegoers for a very affordable price as SM celebrates its 65th year this month.

On October 15, SM Cinema is letting cinephiles enjoy a P65 movie ticket deal in all of its branches nationwide.

The public can also score one butter popcorn for only P65 and two bags of caramel popcorn for the same price.

Meanwhile, Pinoy user @kyllvl on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said that “Monster” will be among the films included in the cinema chain’s seven-movie lineup.

He shared a picture taken by X user @CrudePrudeDude which showed a small printout promoting the P65 movie deal.

User @kyllvl confirmed to Interaksyon that it was posted by SM Cinema.

A list of film titles can be seen below the promotional material, which are the following:

Instant Daddy

The Creator

The Expendables

Forbidden Play

Monster

Coffee Wars

Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman

“PSA (Public Service Announcement). MONSTER is part of the SM’s 65 PESO lineup #NathanStudios #MonsterPH,” user @kyllvl wrote on October 5.

A clearer version of the photo can be seen in a post on the r/Philippines subreddit on the discussion website:

“Monster” stars Sakura Ando as a mother who confronts a teacher after noticing disturbing changes in her son’s behavior.

It is set in the small city of Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, in the aftermath of an apparent incident of arson.

The film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, where it won the Best Screenplay award.

It was also honored with the Queer Palm, an independently sponsored prize for selected LGBT-relevant films in the festival.

Vanity Fair magazine calls the film as “a mighty entry in the queer coming-of-age canon, built with the compassion and inventiveness so signature to its creator.”

“Monster” is currently showing in Philippine cinemas through Nathan Studios, a production outfit by the Atayde family which includes Sylvia Sanchez, Ria Atayde and Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, First District).