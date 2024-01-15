Rundown: Aurora Music Festival Clark 2024 two-day lineup

The annual music festival in Clark, Pampanga is once again happening in Clark Global City in April this year.

Clark Aurora Music Festival is scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7, 2024. The two-day event, touted as the “Philippines’ largest music festival,” promises great live music performances from your favorite artists and breathtaking display of more than 20 hot air balloons.

On Monday, Clark Aurora Music Festival unveiled the lineup of artists performing at the massive weekend event.

Here are the OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artists performing on the Day 1 and Day 2 of the music festival:

April 6 (Day1)

SB19

Moira Dela Torre

December Avenue

Juan Karlos

Adie

Cup of Joe

April 7 (Day 2)

Rico Blanco

Parokya ni Edgar

Kamikazee

Orange & Lemons

Itchy Worms

Andrew E.

The event is said to be the only OPM Music Festival that tours Clark, Cebu and Davao.

The public can purchase the tickets on this link.

It will be staged in cooperation with Clark Development Corporation and The Medical City Clark. Produced by EPIC EVENTS, EGGSTOP, and MR. MACCHIATO.

Clark Aurora Music Festival is also proudly presented by the FWD Insurance, Official Insurance Partner.